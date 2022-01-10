 

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZMxPRJ7BbVzQShirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022.

She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church where she served in many ways over the years, Elder, Sunday school Superintendent and teacher.

She enjoyed Bible study and bird watching.

She was born November 21, 1938 in Kittanning to the late Roy and Anna Bowser.

She graduated from the Worthington High School.

On October 20, 1961, she married Ralph E. Williamson. Together they started Williamson Trucking on May 1, 1962 which is still going strong.

Their union was blessed with three wonderful children, Wayne, Wanda, and Wendy.

Wayne married Judy Walker; Wanda passed away December 8, 2019 and was married to Andrew Silvis; Wendy married Chad Chaffman.

She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren, Mandy Williamson, Alison (Kurtis) Gervasoni, Missy (Shane) McMeans, Adam (Sarah) Silvis, Mark (Allie) Williamson, Chelsea (Chris) Botelho, Caitlin Chaffman, and Courtney Chaffman.

Eleven great grandchildren; Jaedyn, Kyler, Nate, Ty, Ethan, Kian, Lily, Kinsley, C.J., Lexie, and Theodore.

Shirley was also survived by her sister in law Ada Williamson. And many nieces and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Williamson; daughter Wanda Silvis; brother Don Bowser; sister in law Shelby Bowser; brother in law Raymond Williamson

Friends will be received at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Concord Presbyterian Church where there will be additional visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service with Pastor David Murphy and Pastor Joel Kinnard officiating.

Interment will be in the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A dinner will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s honor to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund C/O Judy Williamson 564 State Route 1037 Dayton, PA 16222.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.


