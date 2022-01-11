Audine Mae “Dean” Ehrhart, 83, of Venus passed away on Monday evening, January 9, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Born on August 30, 1938 in Rockland she was the daughter of the late Estey and Kathryn Hillard Domer and step-father Allen Gallagher.

She was married on June 28 1856 to Clifford “Boot” Ehrhart who survives.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

Audine retired from Cranberry School District as Assistant Business Manager/Board Secretary after 30 years of service.

For several years after her retirement she worked part-time at Country Gardens Gift Shop in Titusville.

She also served as the vice-president and then also president of the Garden Club of Clarion County.

Audine is survived by her husband Boot and their children Sharon “Tink” Zacherl and her husband Frank and Rick L. Ehrhart and hiswife Debra all of Venus. Three grandchildren Breanne Tolsen and her husband John of Suffolk VA; Jason Zacherl and his companion Danielle Ruffner of Summerville and Casey Davis and his wife Becky of

Kittaning, Her eight great-grandchildren Claudia Campbell and companion Brolen Gumb, Brett Campbell, Ally, Shane, Hunter and Alexa Tolson and Ryder and Jacob Davis. She was awaiting the birth of her first great-great-granddaughter Alora Lee due in March 2022. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and also her beloved dog Snuggles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons Ryan Ehrhart and Brian Davis, her brother Estey Domer and his wife Peg.

As per her wish there will be no public visitation.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Audine’s honor may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

