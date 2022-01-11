Roger Douglas Jenkins, 74, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of January 10, 2022.

Born July 6, 1947, in Doylestown, PA, he was the son of the late Emerson D. and Blanche S. (Trauger) Jenkins.

On July 18, 1970, Roger married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, the former, Mary Jane Nasky.

He was very proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

For most of his life he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier.

Roger founded and served as Chairman of the Board for Grace Learning Center.

He was also the secretary for the Pennsylvania State Letter Carriers Union.

He had a great love of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing on the lake with his wife.

He shared his knowledge of the outdoors with others by becoming a teacher of hunter safety for the PA Game Commission.

He traveled the world with his wife and enjoyed many family trips, most recently to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary on Maui.

He was very proud to have the honor of presiding over his grand daughter, Allie and her husband, Jaret’s wedding.

Roger was an active member and served on the church council at Grace Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his daughter, Wendy Fisher and her husband, Jaison of Boardman, OH; his grandchildren, Allie Spayd and her husband, Jaret and Krystopher Baklarz all of Boardman, OH; and his sisters, Kathleen J. White and her husband, Kevin of Columbia, MD and Virginia S. Chuly and her husband, Steve of South Park, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by parents.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Roger will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Roger’s honor to National Park Service, https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm.

