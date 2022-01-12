Joan G. Strawbridge, 89, of Sugarcreek, passed away on January 9, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Born October 2, 1932 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Anna (Hexamer) Griffen.

On July 17, 1951, she married the love of her life, Burton O. Strawbridge; he precedes her in death.

Joan’s family was her pride and joy.

She often cooked big family dinners to bring everyone together.

She also enjoyed camping and traveling with her late husband.

In her spare time, she spent her time gardening, sewing, and doing upholstery work.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Strawbridge and his wife, Kriste of Franklin, PA, Michael Strawbridge and his wife, Debra of Gaithersburg, MD, David Strawbridge and his wife, Irene of Bel Air, MD, and Dana Strawbridge and his wife Cindy of Bloomsburg, PA; her daughters, Susan Betz and her husband, David of Franklin, PA and Krista Cloonan and her husband, Joseph of Franklin, PA; her brother, Paul Griffen and his wife, Margy of Franklin, PA; her sisters, Joyce Dykins and her husband, Ted of Winchester, TN and Martha Atwell of Brockport, PA, as well as thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Nelson Griffen and her sister, Jane Griffen, and one great-grandchild.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Joan will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joan’s honor to the Franklin Public Library.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's honor to the Franklin Public Library.

