George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his residence.

George was born on September 4, 1948, in Franklin to the late George Beers and Virginia Boyer.

He was employed for 30 years as a grinder at Advanced Cast in Meadville and retired in 1992.

George enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Bessie (Nunemaker) Boyer of Centerville who he married on March 5, 1986; 6 children, Bridget Theriaque and husband John of Franklin, Tammy Luster and husband Jonathan of Meadville, George Boyer of Cincinatti, OH, Rosa Ennis and husband Robert of Centerville, Crystal Pearson and husband Cory of Meadville, John Boyer and wife Kate of Franklin; 2 step-sons, David Harvey and wife Donna of Titusville, Lyle Glancy of Meadville; a brother, Tim Boyer of AZ; a sister, Kim Boyer King of AZ; 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday, January 13th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM.

Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ , St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

