Joshua A. Horton

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zLViwj98mMVcMJoshua A. Horton, 40, of Oil City passed away at his home on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022.

Born Feb. 19, 1981 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Michael A. & Cynthia DeArment Horton.

Josh went to Oil City Schools and received his GED.

He had worked as a laborer on oil rigs and had also worked for Pizza Hut and for Four Star Pizza.

He was married on Dec. 7, 2021 to the former Katie S. Roberts and she survives.

Josh was a gamer and very much enjoyed video game systems.

He enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.

He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fixing things.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children; Gabrielle Marie Horton, Gabrielle M. Roberts, Joshua M. Horton, Kristian L. Horton, Malakai V. Horton; and his sister, Shenendoah Horton; and by foster brothers Mike Bemis & his wife Peggy and Paul Ealy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A Celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.


