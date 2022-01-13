Lillian A. Drozdo, 81, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Oil City on August 28, 1940 to the late Edwin and Rose (Whaley) Minich.

She was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She later graduated in 1962 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

Lillian was active with the Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City, which provides encouragement and support to young musicians studying and performing music.

She was also the choir director at several area churches including Trinity United Methodist in Oil City, Seneca E.C. Church, and Seneca United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

Lillian loved music, especially Elvis.

She was a collector of many things including knick-knacks and treasures that she would find.

Following retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States.

Mrs. Drozdo began a teaching career at Cranberry Area School District before becoming employed at Allegheny-Clarion Valley school district in Foxburg, where she taught high school choir and elementary music/band for over twenty years.

She also helped with the school plays and musicals.

She was married in Oil City on October 10, 1964 to Joseph H. Drozdo, and he survives.

Also surviving are two children: Michael A. Drozdo and his wife Kathi of Raymondville, Missouri; and Julia E. Clark and her husband Michael of Cranberry; a granddaughter, Crystal R. Kinnear of Seneca; a brother, Bob Minich and his wife Wanda of Hadley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Skip Minich.

Visitation will be held in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Friday (Jan. 14) from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday (Jan. 15) from 10 – 11 a.m.

A funeral service to celebrate Lillian’s life will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. ZayZay Kpadeh, pastor of Seneca United Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences to Lillian’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

