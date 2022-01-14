Laurie Bernice (Walters) Snyder, age 53, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Born in Oil City on March 16, 1968, she was the daughter of the late George and Velma (Chambers) Walters.

Laurie enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and dancing.

She could sometimes have a temper, but she always had a heart of gold.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Knapp, Rainee Stotridge, and Smokey Snyder (her cat); her brothers, Ken Knapp and George Walters; her sisters, Penney Harvey and Barbara Heigley, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Laurie was preceded in death by her uncle, Lowell Chambers, her nephews, Dustin Morgan and Reggie Brown, her niece, Tina Walters, and her great niece, Kennett Brown.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.askinscremation.com.

