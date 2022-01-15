Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Shrimp & Rice Bowl

Try grilling the shrimp for a beachy flavor!

Ingredients

1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream



1/4 teaspoon salt1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained1 medium mango, peeled and cubed1/2 cup salsa1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined1 teaspoon Caribbean jerk seasoning1 tablespoon canola oil2 green onions, slicedLime wedges, optional

Directions

-For avocado cream, mash avocado with sour cream and salt until smooth. In a small saucepan, combine beans, pineapple, mango, and salsa; heat through, stirring occasionally. Prepare rice according to package directions.

-Toss shrimp with jerk seasoning. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, 2-3 minutes.

-Divide rice and bean mixture among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp and green onions. Serve with avocado cream and, if desired, lime wedges.

