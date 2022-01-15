Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Shrimp & Rice Bowl
Try grilling the shrimp for a beachy flavor!
Ingredients
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained
1 medium mango, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup salsa
1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice
1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
1 teaspoon Caribbean jerk seasoning
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 green onions, sliced
Lime wedges, optional
Directions
-For avocado cream, mash avocado with sour cream and salt until smooth. In a small saucepan, combine beans, pineapple, mango, and salsa; heat through, stirring occasionally. Prepare rice according to package directions.
-Toss shrimp with jerk seasoning. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, 2-3 minutes.
-Divide rice and bean mixture among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp and green onions. Serve with avocado cream and, if desired, lime wedges.
