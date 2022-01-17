Don Craig, 64, passed away early Saturday morning at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, asleep with his wife beside him.

Don was a 1973 graduate of Oil City High School and worked most of his life in construction.

Don loved the outdoors.

For much of his life, his greatest loves were his daughter, his family and his bird dog, in that order.

He married his third, and (as she proclaimed, his last) wife in 2002.

For many years, they lived and worked in the Harrisburg area.

They moved back to western PA in 2020 and were residing in New Castle in the winter, and at a cottage near the Allegheny National Forest for the largest part of the summer possible.

Tionesta was his happy place.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Omiatek Craig, of New Castle, his parents, Bob and Nancy Craig and a sister, Deborah Craig, all of Oil City, his daughter, Jessie Brocklehurst and her husband, Sam and two grandsons, Thomas and Max, residing in Meadville, a son, Mark Omiatek, currently living in York, PA, a daughter, Emily Omiatek Bomberger, her husband Michael, and a granddaughter, Abigail Bomberger, of Reading.

He is also survived by his nieces, Katherine Craig, who resides in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, and Lisa Craig, residing in Tennessee, and two nephews, Steve Craig and his wife, Rebecca, who live near Boston with their seven sons, Braeden, Jacob, Eli, Henrik, Nikolai, and twins, Leo and Levi, and Shawn Craig and his wife, Rebecca, of Tennessee.

Don was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dan, whose ashes will be committed to rest with Don, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City.

Viewing will be at Reinsel’s Funeral Home on Bissell Avenue in Oil City, on Wednesday, January 19th from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

A short service will be held directly after at the funeral home from 6:00 to 6:30 pm.

Donations in his name to the Parkinson’s Foundation will be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

