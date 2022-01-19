Our precious Aidan Anthony Guerriero went to Heaven unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He was born on July 29, 2021; beloved son of Antonio D. Guerriero and Tunnell P. Hinderliter of Clarion.

Aidan was such a joy and a blessing with a captivating smile that lit up the world.

He will be loved forever by his parents; his brother, Antonio; sister, Arabella; his maternal grandfather, Joe Hinderliter and his wife, Mary Ann; and his paternal grandfather, Antonio Guerriero and his significant other, Kris Newell; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Aidan was greeted in Heaven by his loving grandmothers, Kimberly Best and Kimberly Hergenroeder.

May you rest in peace angel, as you will forever be in our hearts.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with services to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gene Hill, pastor of the Sligo Church of the Nazarene, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

