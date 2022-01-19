 

John David Orange

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dT1CHvnt0B8iTS2John David Orange, 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday January 17, 2022, with his wife at his side.

David was born June 22, 1951 in Pittsburgh, the oldest son of John Robert and Elinore (Venturella) Orange.

David was a graduate of Penn Joint High School, class of 1969.

His family moved to Big Run and he started to work at Sportsware, where he met his future wife, Terry.

He then worked at Kromer’s Dairy and Dean Foods for a combined 35 years.

He was a Boy Scout leader for many years as his sons were growing up and always kept scouting in his heart.

David enjoyed gardening, making wine and his Facebook groups, but his biggest loves were his sons and their girlfriends and grandsons.

He was often heard to say “I’m not Italian, I’m Sicilian.”

He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and believed in the power of prayers.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry (Meckley) Orange, two sons, John Robert “Rob” Orange and Brittany Boyer, Michael Orange and Tabatha Frantz, grandsons, Jonas Orange, Brock Malmberg and Brody Malmberg along with several nieces and nephews. Two brothers, and a sister, Frank Orange, Windber, Adam Orange, New Bethlehem and Donna Orange Raya, Gloucester, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Michelle Orange Oskey and a brother, Steven Orange.

Friends will be received on Friday from 6-9 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 with Father Vasyl Kadar officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Due to the covid pandemic, masks are recommended.

To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.


