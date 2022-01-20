David Lee King, II., 22, of Corsica, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022.

He was born on June 9, 1999 in Butler; son of David Lee King, Sr. of Butler and Colleen Ann Iams of Corsica.

Dave graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 2017. He worked in customer service for a number of places.

Dave attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

He enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering and video games, spending time with his family and friends, and helping people out any way he could. Dave was also a huge fan of Godzilla.

Dave loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face.

In addition to his parents, Dave is survived by his step-father, Joe Fiscus of Corsica; his daughter, Avalynn Grace King; his son, Maverick Carson Chase; 2 sisters, Jessica Elaine Unger and her husband, Michael, of Bethlehem and Samantha Joanne King and her significant other, John Forsythe, of Albuquerque, NM; his nieces and nephews, Emili Rachel Jewel King, Tristan Nicholas Karl Lyter, Chase Patrick Lee Lyter, Brennan Oliver Rhys Hall, and Avery Elisabeth Blair Forsythe; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Kelly of Clarksville, TN; and his paternal grandfather, William Harold King and his wife, Alice, of Englewood, FL; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Samuel Bungo, pastor of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church of Crates, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

