Featured Local Job: Part-Time Teller

First United National Bank- New Bethlehem branch is currently searching for the perfect part-time candidate for an open teller position.

The ideal candidate will have a knack for numbers, excellent customer service skills, have a positive attitude, be able to work in a team atmosphere, and take pride in their work.

Interested candidates may submit a resume, complete with references and previous work experience, to [email protected]

First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

