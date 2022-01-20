Gloria Darlene (Womer) Culp, 73, passed on January 18, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin, PA.

She was born May 29, 1948, to Robert J. Womer Sr. and Jesse P. (Gonzales) Womer at the Oil City Hospital; her parents preceded her in death.

Gloria was one of four children between Robert and Jesse, including her older sister, Chistina M. (Womer) Deets, youngest brother Robert J. Womer Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by one younger brother, Ronald Womer, of New Hampshire.

Gloria grew up in the 300 block of Washington Ave. in Oil City, where she enjoyed playing with her childhood friends, many of which were cousins who lived in the neighborhood. During her junior high and high school years, she enjoyed listening to music and attending weekly “Y” dances.

While in high school, she would work jobs after the end of the school day. Gloria attended the Oil City Area School District Schools, graduating in 1966.

Beyond high school, Gloria continued her education with Penn State University in Hospital Food Services, receiving certification to do so in the 1970s. She continued her education via a correspondence class through the University of North Dakota, receiving her Dietetic Assistance certification in April of 1982.

In 1990 Gloria attended the Venango Co. Vo-Tech adult education, which resulted in her receiving certification from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Health as a Certified Nurse’s Aide in 1992.

Gloria also attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania from 1995 to 1997, where she pursued a degree in business legal studies to become a paralegal after falling in love with law.

Unfortunately, due to health complications, she was unable to finish her college education.

Gloria would be described as a lifelong resident of the Oil City area, sans a period in which she lived in St. Augustine, Florida. She spoke fondly of her time in Florida, where she made good friends and enjoyed spending a large portion of her time at the beach.

She would return to St. Augustine in the early 2000s for one last visit with those very special friends and their families.

Those that genuinely knew Gloria would best describe her as a deeply caring, compassionate, selfless person who always put others before herself. Many of her years working were in the service of others.

Gloria began her service to others at the Oil City Hospital on East Bissell Avenue in the health and food service department. She would also spend a period of time employed at the Venango

Catholic High School working in food service and found her time with students and staff very rewarding. She would speak fondly of her time there even years later.

In the early 1980s, Gloria worked at the Venango Manor as a nurses’ aide. And also at the F.W. Woolworth Co. located on Seneca St., working many positions, including the famous Woolworth lunch counter. From there, Gloria was able to secure a position with Nutrition Inc.

She served as the Oil City School District food service manager, managing all cafeterias from the mid-1980s into the early 1990s. Gloria found deep satisfaction and meaning during her time with the school district.

She absolutely loved her time with her staff and especially with the students. Most of all, she enjoyed traveling throughout the Oil City schools, teaching in classrooms about the importance of nutrition and eating right.

She also took great pride in instituting a program for providing healthy, nutritious meals to children in the area who did not otherwise have access to them, ensuring they had proper nutrition throughout the summertime when schools were not in session.

The last employment held by Gloria was at the then Grandview Healthcare, where she served as a Certified Nurses Aide. This was actually her second stint, the first coming many years before.

During her time of service there, she made deep connections with many of the residents she provided care to. In addition, she would spend time with a few special residents and their families outside her work setting.

This deep level of care provided by Gloria came back to her in the last few years of her life.

She was blessed with some very special and important home care workers, many of who she loved and formed special friendships with, even to her last day when her aides at the Caring Place gave her extra love and attention. These people have expressed that they loved Gloria and their time with her. Many of them described her as “fun, firey, and spirited” to the end.

From her family, to all of those health care workers who were there when we couldn’t be, for all you did, and the extra miles you went, you will never know how much we appreciate you. Thank you.

Due to severe back injury Gloria became disabled and was forced to retire in 1996. However, her desire to serve would not end there.

She found meaning in community service groups, student aid programs at Clarion University, and would sit with the elderly relatives of family friends providing meals and companionship. In addition, she would fill her spare time by listening to music, watching movies, and reading books.

In 1975 she would meet the true love of her life, Ronald D. Culp (Deceased 1992). She and Ron gave birth to her only child, Robert A. Culp, in July of 1977 at the Oil City Hospital.

In May of 2015, Gloria was blessed with her one and only grandchild, Mia E. Culp, who survives her in death. From that day, without a doubt, Mia was the gleam in her eye, the warmth in her heart, the meaning of life. The one person she loved above all others. There is no doubt she will watch over Mia without waiver for the rest of her life, until they meet again.

Gloria is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as extended family. Gloria considered one niece very special to her, whom she stayed in communication with until her final days, Amy (Womer) Graham, daughter of her brother Bob.

To me, Gloria will not be remembered for any of this. These words can never fully express who she was and what she meant to me. She will always be remembered as my loving and compassionate Mom.

My Mom was a warrior, raising me largely by herself as a single mother. She sacrificed so much of herself in so many ways; her hopes, her dreams, her desires. She went without many things to provide for me. To make me feel loved, safe, and secure.

Everything she did after I was born in her work and education was to provide a better life for us, for me. She was not without fault, as are we all, but my Mom is the most extraordinary woman I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I love you forever, Mom, until we meet again.

There will be no funeral or viewing services per Gloria’s wishes. Her remains will be cremated and will remain with family.

