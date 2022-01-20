SPONSORED: Seafood Thursday, 80’s Night Happening This Week at Wanango
Tonight is Seafood Night and Saturday night is 80s Night at Wanango Country Club!
Thursday Seafood Night
Come out and enjoy some delicious food from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays in January!
Tonight is Seafood Night.
Reservations are preferred for dinner, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
80’s Night
If you plan to have dinner on Saturday night, please make your reservations early (suggestion: no later than 6:00 p.m.), as the band for 80s Night starts rockin’ at 7:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
Weekend Specials
We still have our delicious Weekend Features available, along with our Friday Night Beer Battered Fish Fry Dinner & Saturday Night Slow Roasted Prime Rib Au Jus Plate.
Reservations are preferred for dinner, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
