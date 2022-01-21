Lyda Mae Guntrum, 73, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, January 20, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on April 13, 1948, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Malcom and June W. (Gerheim) Bailey, Sr.

She was married on August 15, 1992, to Raymond E. Guntrum, Jr. of New Bethlehem and he survives.

She is also survived by three sisters, Jane McGarrity of New Bethlehem, Vickie Raybuck and her companion, Roger Nulph of Hawthorn, and Shirley Snyder of Meadville, one brother, Delwin Bailey and his wife Lori of Mayport, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, April Bailey, four sisters, infant baby Bailey, Winifred “Winnie” Brown, Barbara DeLong, and Frankie Carlson, four brothers, Larry Gerheim, Irvin Bailey, James Bailey, and Malcolm Bailey, Jr., and three

brothers-in-law, Gary Raybuck, Robert McGarrity, and Norman Snyder.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

