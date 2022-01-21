 

Nancy Elizabeth Harkless

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Nancy Elizabeth Harkless, 79, of Girard, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on January 26, 1942, in Oil City, a daughter of the late William A. and Helen E. (Whitling) O’Neil.

Nancy graduated from Cranberry Area High School in 1959. Following high school, she worked as a secretary for the Cranberry School District, worked in Washington D.C. and also for a finance company.

On April 27, 1963, she married Leslie Harkless and moved to the Erie area. While raising her family, she worked as a secretary for the Fairview United Methodist Church and later retired from Lord Corporation.

In 1998, she moved from Fairview to Girard where she resided for the remainder of her life.

She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Albion, where she volunteered for various church events.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband, especially to Asheville, North Carolina, and St. Simons Island in Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mark A. Pacansky; brothers-in-law, Donald Baker, Robert Harkless, James Thompson and Jacob Goodman; and sisters-in-law Delores Thompson and Judith Harkless.

She will be dearly missed by her family, which include her husband, Leslie R. Harkless; four daughters, Lisa R. Pacansky of Fairview, Kimberly A. Reed (Phillip) of Mentor, OH, Jennifer L. Harkless of Fairview, Stefanie R. Kyle (Keith) of State College; a son, Curtis R. Harkless (Melinda) of Granada Hills, CA; three sisters, Jeannie Baker of Wilson, NC, Connie Hannah (Donald) of Oil City, Sandra Hughes of Seneca; two brothers, Rick O’Neil (Theresa) of Chantilly, VA, Douglas O’Neil (Diane) of Seneca; sister-in law, Judith Hovis (Sam) of Oil City; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8PM at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday at 10 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin St., Albion with Rev. Mark Hearst officiating.

Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to Erie United Methodist Alliance, 1033 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.


