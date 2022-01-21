Rootstock Racing’s New Endless Mountains Adventure Race to Take Place in Clarion in June

CLARION, Pa. – Rootstock Racing is excited to announce the new Endless Mountains Adventure Race, a five-day expedition race that will run from June 20 to June 25 in the Clarion area.

This new event builds upon Rootstock‘s reputation as one of the premier adventure race organizations in the northeastern U.S.

As the name suggests, Pennsylvania offers endless mountains to explore, filled with wildlife, sweeping vistas, cascading waterways, rich history of our nation’s complex industrial past, and rugged terrain. It is a perfect setting to challenge veteran adventure racers, and it offers a great entry point for those ready to take on their first expedition race.

The small, vibrant, university town of Clarion, will serve as the host site for the inaugural edition of the Endless Mountains Adventure Race. The race itself will largely route teams through the incredible PA Wilds! Race logistics and the event finish will take place on Clarion University‘s campus

Rootstock co-founders Brent Freedland and Abby Perkiss have been directing adventure-based events of varying lengths for more than a decade and are thrilled to welcome teams to their longest race to date.

The Endless Mountains joins multi-day adventure races found throughout the United States and around the world, including the ITERA series in the UK, Expedition Oregon, Raid Gauloises, Untamed New England, The Patagonia Expedition Race, and Ecuador’s Huairasinchi.

Over five days and 550 kilometers, teams will encounter local history, paddle scenic waterways, climb and traverse rocky ridges and mountainsides, and trek and bike through some of the state’s most remote forests. To complete the full course, teams will have to traveling 283 kilometers by bike, 130 kilometers on foot, and 137 kilometers on the water.

“This is the first time since 2018 that a multi-day, expedition-length adventure race returns to the Northeast,” Freedland said.

“We’re confident that the PA Wilds region, never before explored in an adventure race, will provide an unforgettable setting. These wild and rugged mountains, remote locations, variable weather, mixed terrain, and the need for strong navigational skills will challenge the best of teams.”

The event is open to mixed- and single-gender teams of two to four racers. Teams in the premiere mixed four-person division will be eligible to compete for a $10,000.00 cash purse, pending thirty teams signing up. The race is Trail Sisters Approved, with equal awards and podium spots for male and female single-gender teams, women’s specific swag and apparel, and equal opportunities at the start line.

“The Endless Mountains will honor the long tradition of adventure racing in the United States and celebrate access to the outdoors for everyone who wants to take part,” Perkiss said.

Partnering with Clarion University as the host site, teams will have ample access to all logistical needs before the race, pre- and post-race lodging, secure non-racing gear storage, and convenient access to Pittsburgh and other regional transportation points. Rootstock Racing takes great pride in offering participants challenging and thoughtful race experiences, and Endless Mountains will be no different.

Interested racers can learn more at the event website. To learn more about the sport of adventure racing, visit the United States Adventure Racing Association.

The Endless Mountains Adventure Race is also part of the new North American Expedition Race Series which was developed through a partnership between Rootstock Racing in Pennsylvania, Bend Racing in Oregon, and Hoodoo Adventures in British Columbia.

The series brings together premier race organizations in the U.S. and Canada for a two-year cycle of expedition-length adventure races across the continent. With several decades of collective experience as both racers and race directors, Chelsey and Jason Magness of Bend Racing, Abby Perkiss and Brent Freedland of Rootstock Racing, and Nathalie Long of Hoodoo Adventures look to combine their diverse experiences to highlight the unique terrain, wildlife, history, and culture that reaches across the great expanse of North America.

“It is very exciting to be a part of a series of expedition races that will not only showcase the amazing and diverse terrain we have in North America, but that will combine the decades of race experience we all have.” said Long, Race Director for Hoodoo Adventures and Expedition Canada.

“We believe that by bringing that experience together with the inspirational and challenging landscapes each region can offer, we can provide confidence and consistency for racers and in turn assist with the growth of the sport.”

In partnership with the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS), the North American series will host 2-3 ARWS expedition events annually. Carrying on the global momentum created by the 2020 release of Amazon Prime’s “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” these races will offer opportunities for elite multi-sport athletes to test their physical and mental limits, and they will create the space for newer adventurers to make the jump to multi-day racing in a supportive and accessible way.

Each race will have a robust media presence and be broadcast through live event tracking, social media, and professional photo and video – allowing the public to watch incredible stories unfold over several days of racing.

In addition to live tracking and robust media coverage, each event in the series will:

– Pledge free entries to partner events as part of podium prize packages

– Prioritize a cash podium at all series events

– Offer prizes to top non-elite teams in the series rankings

– Develop a standardized on-boarding program to assist newer racers ready to take on

expedition racing

– Standardize rules, gear lists, and safety protocols

– Standardize select branding and marketing resources

– Feature multi-disciplined courses designed to challenge and inspire racers from around the world

– Work together to raise awareness of and increase participation in the sport of expedition adventure racing

– Work in conjunction with the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS)

– Partner with the United States Adventure Racing Association (USARA)

“Expedition-length events have long been the pinnacle of the sport of adventure racing,” says Heidi Muller, International Events and Brand Director for ARWS. “The international racing community is excited to see North America step back onto the world stage with consistent high level opportunities for teams from around the globe to explore the magnificent terrain and culture of the USA and Canada.”

In its inaugural season, the series brings together Expedition Oregon and Expedition Canada as fully sanctioned ARWS events and the Endless Mountains Adventure Race as an ARWS demonstration race. The top North American team from each of these events will receive free entry to a series race in 2023.

“The North American Expedition Race Series will elevate expedition racing on the continent,” says Rootstock’s Abby Perkiss, “and, at the same time, make expedition racing more accessible to any continental racer who wants to take on the challenge and the triumph that only multi-day racing can offer, without the need for a plane or a passport. With offerings on both the east and west coast, and dates spanning spring, summer, and fall, any team interested in stepping into this level of the sport will have an opportunity.”

In 2023 and beyond, Expedition North America will include events hosted by longstanding and emerging race directors from the U.S. and Canada, all with substantial international and multi-day experience as racers as well.

“Expedition Racing demands incredible commitment from the teams of athletes, and our vision is to collectively create race experiences that are 100% worthy of that investment,” says Jason Magness, of Bend Racing.

“Races that both prepare continental teams to take part in some of the biggest events scattered across the world, and also races grand enough to draw adventure athletes from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia.”

