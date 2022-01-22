Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Hand Pies

Treat yourself to a little dessert after nearly a month of healthy eating!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons water, divided

2 tablespoons sugar



2 tablespoons cherry brandy4-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice1 teaspoon quick-cooking tapioca1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zestDash salt2 cups fresh or frozen pitted tart cherries, thawed and halved1 cup fresh or frozen pitted dark sweet cherries, thawed and halved1 Dough for double-crust pie1 large egg, room temperature

ICING:

2-2/3 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash salt

Freeze-dried strawberries, crushed, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, whisk four tablespoons of water, sugar, brandy, cornstarch, lemon juice, tapioca, lemon zest, and salt until combined. Add cherries. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, three to five minutes. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough to a 14×9-in. rectangle. Cut out eight 3-1/2 x 4-1/2-in. rectangles. Repeat with remaining dough.

-Transfer eight rectangles to parchment-lined baking sheets; spoon about three tablespoons of cherry mixture in the center of each. Whisk egg and remaining two tablespoons of water. Brush edges of crust with egg wash. Top with the remaining eight rectangles; press edges with a fork to seal. Brush tops with egg wash; cut slits in tops.

-Bake until crust is golden brown and slightly puffed, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Combine confectioners’ sugar, hot water, melted butter, extracts, and salt; drizzle over pies. Garnish with freeze-dried strawberries if desired. Let stand until set.

