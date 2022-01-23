A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 9am. High near 26. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 20. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

