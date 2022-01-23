 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Bars

Sunday, January 23, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Drizzle with icing and serve with coffee or tea!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
3/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup honey
1 large egg, room temperature
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 2 tablespoons water
Additional toasted chopped walnuts, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, honey, and egg until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gradually beat into the sugar mixture. Stir in 1 cup walnuts.

-Spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until golden brown (edges will puff up), 10-12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-For the glaze, in a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, mayonnaise, vanilla, and enough water to reach desired consistency; spread over top. If desired, sprinkle with additional walnuts. Let stand until set. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


