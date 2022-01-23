Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Bars

Drizzle with icing and serve with coffee or tea!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup canola oil



1/4 cup honey1 large egg, room temperature2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons water

Additional toasted chopped walnuts, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, honey, and egg until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gradually beat into the sugar mixture. Stir in 1 cup walnuts.

-Spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until golden brown (edges will puff up), 10-12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-For the glaze, in a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, mayonnaise, vanilla, and enough water to reach desired consistency; spread over top. If desired, sprinkle with additional walnuts. Let stand until set. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

