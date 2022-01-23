Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Bars
Drizzle with icing and serve with coffee or tea!
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup canola oil
1 large egg, room temperature
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 2 tablespoons water
Additional toasted chopped walnuts, optional
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, honey, and egg until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gradually beat into the sugar mixture. Stir in 1 cup walnuts.
-Spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until golden brown (edges will puff up), 10-12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
-For the glaze, in a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, mayonnaise, vanilla, and enough water to reach desired consistency; spread over top. If desired, sprinkle with additional walnuts. Let stand until set. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.
