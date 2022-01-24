Ronald E. Shaffer, age 85, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of New Bethlehem, PA, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

He was born September 27, 1936 in Fairmount City, PA (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.

On December 17, 1955 in Punxsutawney, PA, Ron married Donna (Brewer) Shaffer, who survives.

Ron worked for Tionesta Sand and Gravel as the Office Manager and Corporate Secretary for over fifty years first working for owner Joseph Sherman, then for Jack Sherman.

The Sherman family has meant so much to Ron, Donna and to their family over these many years.

Ron was a devoted Christian and held leadership roles at both the Tionesta Church of God and the Oakland Church of God in Distant, PA.

He was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was an excellent role model to his entire family, as well as to others.

Ron and his wife were frequently seen at many high school sporting events.

Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Doug Shaffer and his wife Marie of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Three grandchildren: Kenny Shaffer of North Myrtle Beach; Julie Woodson and her husband Russell “Woody” of Little River, South Carolina; and Nikki Shaffer of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Two great-granddaughters: Kaylee and McKenzie Woodson, also of Little River. A brother, Don Shaffer and his wife Jane of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10am to noon at the Tionesta Church of God 1582 Route 36 Tionesta, PA.

A celebration of Ron’s life (funeral service) will follow the visitation at noon with close friend Pastor Earl E. Flick of the Canoe Ridge Church of God of Rossiter, PA, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials in Ron’s honor to be directed to the Tionesta Church of God Memorial Fund PO Box 247 Tionesta, PA 16353.

The Shaffer family would like to thank the North 2nd Floor Nursing Staff of UPMC Northwest for the compassion, love and care given to Ron and shown to his immediate family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

