Nature Art Showcase to be Held at Barrow Civic Theater

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Barrow-Civic Theatre will host a nature art showcase and sale on Friday, February 4, and Saturday, February 5.

(Pictured above: Holly Lynn Gibbons’ color photography; entitled “Sunrise on Oil Creek”; Holly resides in Oil City, PA in Venango County. Submitted photo.)

Entries already received for the free public Sixth Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale which will be held on February 4-5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby in Franklin demonstrate the diverse media and artistic styles utilized by the more than 50 participating artists, whose subjects include four seasons of outdoor recreation and natural landscapes of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Each year, the attending public casts ballots for their favorite items, with the “People’s Choice” awarded to the maker whose item receives the most votes.

The public is invited to attend the Friday evening, February 4 Artists Reception from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. or the Saturday open hours from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In its inaugural year of 2016, the People’s Choice prize went to Karlene Johnson of Seneca for her fabric art combining quilting, embroidery, and applique techniques to create “River Ridge Gate.”

There was a tie in 2017 – A 3-D photograph entitled “A Glimpse into the Heart of a Dandelion” by Clarion resident John Carbone, and a stained-glass mosaic entitled “Black Bear” by Amy Hahn. Paul A. LaPierre, Sr. of Knox, PA used woodworking and photography skills to make the People’s Choice top vote-getter in 2018, entitled “Into The Woods.”

In 2019, Franklin resident Deac Mong’s oil painting “Fox in the Sugar Bush” won the People’s Choice Award at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale. In 2020, Mr. Mong’s oil painting entitled “Big Bear” took home similar honors.

In accordance with the host facility’s COVID-19 policy, all persons (regardless of vaccination status) who enter the Barrow-civic Theatre must wear facial covering while on the premises. Good quality fabric masks or face shields are recommended. People arriving without a mask will be furnished with one for free at the event entrance.

Major Sponsors for this year’s exhibit are ARTS Oil City, Ernst Conservation Seeds, French Creek Framing and Fine Art, Oil Region Alliance, Victorian City Art and Frame, and Anonymous Friends.

Additional sponsors are the following organizations: Barrow-Civic Theatre; Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Franklin Fine Arts Council; Oil City Arts Council; Titusville Council on the Arts; Titusville Renaissance, Inc.; and Be Here – Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Nature Art Showcase and Sale is jointly operated by two non-profit corporations — Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council (serving an eight-county area in the Commonwealth of Pa.) and the Council on Greenways and Trails (serving Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties). For more information, please contact Penn Soil at [email protected], 814-726-1141; or CGT’s Treasurer, Marilyn Black, at [email protected], 814-671-2058.

(Pictured above: William Frame’s pencil drawing; entitled “Solitude”; William resides in Oil City, PA in Oil City, PA in Venango County. Submitted photo.)

