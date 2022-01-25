Steven Allan (Cub) Culbertson, 70, of Franklin, PA passed away in the evening hours of January 19, 2022.

Born October 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert Allan and Lucille (Barnicle) Culbertson.

For the majority of his working life, Steve was employed by Witherup Fabrication & Erection as an I.T. and Safety Consultant.

In his youth he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and also hunting and fishing.

As an adult, he was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. Steve was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

He is survived by his five siblings, Tim Culbertson and his wife, Karen of Wayne, PA, Linda Garman and her husband, Gary of Medina, OH, Kathy Corcoran and her husband, Kevin of Owls Head, NY, Anita Seigworth and her husband, Barry of Mechanicsville, VA, and Janet Klingensmith and her husband, Roger of Gibsonia, PA; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardiner-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The French Creek Conservancy, the Franklin Public Library, the American Diabetes Association, or any charitable organization of your choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierwarrenfh.com.

