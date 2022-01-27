Featured Local Job: Varsity Football Head Coach

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Varsity Football Head Coach.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Current Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Terry Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District



451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 11, 2022



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.