Featured Local Job: Varsity Football Head Coach
Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 02:01 PM
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Varsity Football Head Coach.
Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Current Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:
Mrs. Terry Young, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: February 11, 2022
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.