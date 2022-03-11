Clarion Woman Accused of Burglarizing Homes, Stealing Rooster Decoration, Tampons, and Other Items

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing burglary and related charges after allegedly entering two residences in Clarion Borough without the permission of the owners.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 31-year-old Tunnell Hinderliter of Clarion:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3 (two counts)



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

The charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, March 9, stemming from incidents that occurred sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Hinderliter entered two residences during the above-described time period and removed a cell phone, a rooster decoration, Nike shoes, makeup, a spotlight, and other items.

The complaint states that around 12:55 p.m. on March 8, a Clarion Borough Police Officer received a dispatch from Clarion County 9-1-1 to contact Pennsylvania State Police regarding a welfare check of a female. The officer proceeded to look for the female and observed her walking south on South 5th Avenue. When the officer stopped near the female and asked what her name was, she replied Tunnell Hinderliter. The officer had prior knowledge that there was a warrant for her.

She was taken into custody and searched.

While searching Hinderliter, it was noted that she was in possession of the makeup believed to be stolen and other items, according to the complaint.

One of the victims was contacted, and she came to the Clarion Borough Police Department and confirmed that the makeup that was in Hinderliter’s possession was hers, the complaint notes.

The total value of the stolen items is $295.00.

Hinderliter was arraigned at 11:08 a.m. on March 9 in front of Judge Quinn.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on March 22.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.