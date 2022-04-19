Authorities Continue Search for Abraxas Escapees, Stolen Vehicle Found In Harrisburg

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities continue to search for two Abraxas juveniles who escaped from the facility on Sunday.

According to Marienville-based State Police, two black male juveniles – a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old – escaped from Abraxas, near Marienville, in Jenks Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning.

The individuals are described as follows: black/male 5’3” tall and 110 lbs.; black/male 5’9” tall and 135 lbs. Both were last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

The stolen vehicle they were in was found abandoned in the area of Paint Township, Clarion County, where they were later seen on foot; however, the escapees eluded capture following a lengthy search of the area.

It is believed they are no longer in the area.

Police said they believe the escapees stole a second vehicle in Paint Township and fled the area. The stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in Harrisburg, Pa.

The investigation is ongoing.

