Police Report Head-On Collision in Green Township

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a head-on crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Guitonville Road in Green Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, on Guitonville Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say 27-year-old Rachael G. Berry, of Mars, was traveling east on Guitonville Road in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, while 36-year-old Amanda R. Bellotti, of Tionesta, was traveling west in a 2017 Lincoln MKC.

Berry’s Tacoma, was partially in the oncoming lane and struck Bellotti’s Lincoln at the driver’s side headlight area.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene by East Main Towing.

Neither driver reported injuries.

While Berry was not using a seat belt, Bellotti was using one.

Berry was cited for two summary traffic violations.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to police.

