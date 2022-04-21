Letter to the Editor: ‘Small Town Appeal’ Will Continue to Fade Without Broadband Improvements

It is no secret that Pennsylvania is becoming less attractive to families, businesses, and opportunities of all sorts.

While attending university in Washington, D.C., it has become apparent to me that we are lacking so many of the necessities needed to compete with other regions—yes, even rural ones—if we want to remain the economic and cultural “keystone” we have been during our long history.

Online learning has accelerated since 2020, and its unpopularity in rural regions was fueled by politics (fairly, I think) in addition to another issue we have quietly accepted for too long: Internet access across the Commonwealth is unacceptably bad.

Broadband internet is a quality-of-life issue. It is true that tourism is an important—and growing—part of our identity in Clarion County; but it shouldn’t be the only one. Those born here should have the opportunities to engage in the work they desire without moving out of state. Families should be able to provide their children with quality education without moving to suburban Pittsburgh. Most importantly, a decent life should be achievable whether you live in Philadelphia, State College, or Knox. In 2022, and for many years now, this requires reliable access to high-speed internet. There is no exception.

Remote work is the future, and if we don’t solve this problem we will be left further behind. We should not settle for weather-related outages and shared networks with neighbors. Without improvement on broadband, we will continue to see our much-claimed “small town appeal” fade into the new century.

When I interned for State Sen. Hutchinson in 2020, legislation came through our office focusing on rural electric infrastructure as a solution to the high cost of running fiberoptic cable to homes in remote areas. Since then, the Senator has also co-sponsored legislation aimed directly at designating state funds towards the deployment of high-speed broadband in our area. Just today I learned that new fiberoptic cable is beginning to be laid in Clarion County. These are the right steps towards solving this problem.

Just as importantly, both Sen. Hutchinson and Rep. Oberlander worked with Gov. Wolf to establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. This was a bipartisan effort that will ensure federal infrastructure funding is directed to the rural communities that need it rather than frivolous projects devised by bureaucrats.

No single bill or committee will solve this problem, but these developments signal that real improvement is on the horizon. I encourage our elected leaders to continue aggressively pursuing this issue.

Colin Sheffer

New Bethlehem

April 12, 2022

