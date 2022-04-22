 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

2022 Fryburg Mayfest Maybug Contest Underway

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot-2021-05-26-204846-3FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2022 Fryburg Mayfest Maybug Contest is underway!

The contest is open to children ages three to seven.

Parents, guardians, or grandparents can submit a photo by Monday, April 25, 2022.

Photos can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Maybug Contest
P.O. Box 116
Fryburg, Pa. 16326

Please include the child’s name, age, gender, date of birth, parent’s name, address, and a phone number where they can be reached on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The first-place winners must be able to be in the Mayfest “Heroes Among Us” Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

Voting, which is done by donation of money, will be held from Friday, April 29, 2022, through Sunday, May 22, 2022, during normal business hours at Jeannie Jo’s in Fryburg, Montana’s Country Café in Marble, and Smith’s Store in Venus.

The male and female with the most “votes” will receive a $100.00 gift card and be crowned 2022 Mayfest Maybugs.

The second-place male and female will receive a $50.00 gift card, and the third-place male and female will receive a $25.00 gift card.

Any child who has not been crowed Maybug is welcome to enter the contest.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.