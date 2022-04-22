2022 Fryburg Mayfest Maybug Contest Underway
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2022 Fryburg Mayfest Maybug Contest is underway!
The contest is open to children ages three to seven.
Parents, guardians, or grandparents can submit a photo by Monday, April 25, 2022.
Photos can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:
Maybug Contest
P.O. Box 116
Fryburg, Pa. 16326
Please include the child’s name, age, gender, date of birth, parent’s name, address, and a phone number where they can be reached on Monday, May 23, 2022.
The first-place winners must be able to be in the Mayfest “Heroes Among Us” Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
Voting, which is done by donation of money, will be held from Friday, April 29, 2022, through Sunday, May 22, 2022, during normal business hours at Jeannie Jo’s in Fryburg, Montana’s Country Café in Marble, and Smith’s Store in Venus.
The male and female with the most “votes” will receive a $100.00 gift card and be crowned 2022 Mayfest Maybugs.
The second-place male and female will receive a $50.00 gift card, and the third-place male and female will receive a $25.00 gift card.
Any child who has not been crowed Maybug is welcome to enter the contest.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.