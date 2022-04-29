Hearing Continued for Hawthorn Woman Accused of Striking Young Girl With Hanger & Belt

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Hawthorn woman who is accused of repeatedly striking a young girl with a hanger and a belt has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Amanda Eaton that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 1:15 p.m., has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, May 17, at 1:15 p.m., in Clarion County Central Court.

Eaton faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police were contacted by Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) on May 10 regarding a young girl from Hawthorn Borough who arrived at Pinecreek Elementary School with visible bruises on her hands.

When questioned about how the bruises occurred, the child was at first very quiet and said she did not know – which her teacher noted was “not like her.” The child was then sent to the nurse who questioned her, and the child then reported that Amanda Eaton had struck her with a belt, the complaint states.

The nurse then examined the child’s body and discovered numerous bruises and scabs on her back and hamstrings, as well as her outer right thigh. The nurse then called the child’s juvenile brother to her office and questioned him, as well, and the brother reportedly stated that Eaton had struck the victim with a belt as a punishment, according to the complaint.

The victim was then taken into protective custody by CYS and transported to the Clarion Hospital for a wellness check.

Police then proceeded to the residence in Hawthorn Borough where the incident reportedly occurred to interview Eaton.

According to the complaint, when questioned about how the victim got the bruises on her body, Eaton admitted she had struck the victim three times with a belt as a punishment. Police also spoke to the victim’s father, who said he was at the residence when the “discipline” occurred, but not in the same room.

An examination of the victim at Clarion Hospital found superficial abrasions and contusions on both hands, two contusions measuring approximately 5cm on her right upper back and shoulder area, and a contusion measuring approximately 10-12cm across the middle of her back. There were also two superficial abrasions/contusions on the back of her right thigh measuring approximately 5cm, superficial abrasions and a contusion on the back of her right lower leg measuring approximately 3c, and superficial abrasions and contusions on her right buttock, according to the complaint.

The victim was then interviewed again, via Zoom, by a forensic interviewer from A Child’s Place in Pittsburgh. During the interview, when asked about what had occurred, the victim reported that Eaton “whooped” her in the shower with a hanger, and then said a belt was also used on her in the bedroom when she had no clothes on, the complaint indicates.

The victim’s brother was also interviewed and stated that the victim was also “whooped” by Eaton with a hanger, the complaint states.

The charges were filed against Eaton through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, June 14.

