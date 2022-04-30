Coroner IDs Clarion County Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a Clarion County man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident.

Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Magill said Gene J. Martz, 76, of Mayport, was horseback riding with relatives near Duhring Road when the accident happened.

“Martz was with a couple of relatives and friends, and was heading out from a camp for a trail ride, when suddenly the horse (he) was riding bucked, falling backwards on top of (him),” according to Magill.

Martz succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Magill at 1:18 pm.

Marienville-based State Police was also called to the scene.

