 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Coroner IDs Clarion County Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 05:04 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-line-forestFOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a Clarion County man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident.

Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Magill said Gene J. Martz, 76, of Mayport, was horseback riding with relatives near Duhring Road when the accident happened.

“Martz was with a couple of relatives and friends, and was heading out from a camp for a trail ride, when suddenly the horse (he) was riding bucked, falling backwards on top of (him),” according to Magill.

Martz succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Magill at 1:18 pm.

Marienville-based State Police was also called to the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.