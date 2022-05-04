Police: Area Man Breaks into House, Eats Bowl of Cereal

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man in in jail after reportedly breaking into a Hone Avenue residence and eating a bowl of cereal.

According to court documents, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Jason Scott Coulter, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, April 27.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence on Hone Avenue, in Oil City, Venango County, on Wednesday, April 27, for a report of Jason Coulter actively trying to break into the residence.

Officers were aware of a Protection From Abuse order from the residence, which states the “defendant shall not willfully go within 100 yards of plaintiff and the defendant was evicted from the protected property, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, officers went to the front and back of the residence to locate Coulter. Police then saw Coulter inside the residence in the living room. Police ordered him to the back of the residence, and he came outside with his arms above his head and was placed in custody, the complaint states.

Coulter was asked if there was anyone else inside of the residence, and he stated there was not. Officers then searched for anyone in the residence. While searching, officers located a bowl of cereal and a gallon of milk in the living room, the complaint indicates.

Police also discovered that the rear door of the residence was broken, and the door jamb was damaged, the complaint notes.

Coulter was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in front of Judge Fish on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespassing – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, in Venango County Central Court.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.