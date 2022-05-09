SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auction to Be Held on May 13
Monday, May 9, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss May’s Venango County Co-Op auction to be held on Friday the 13th!
The auction will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Venango Co. Co-Op is located in the Old Sears Building in Cranberry Mall – 6945 US 322 Seneca, PA 16319.
There will be antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, and more.
Box lots start at 4:30 p.m., while the main auction starts immediately after.
Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, paid for in full auction day, cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases, sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt
*The auction is indoors, food and seating will be available*
Auctioneer: Kevin Neal – AU006046 – 814-275-2087
