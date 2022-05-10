Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Ham and Bean Soup

This tasty, quick version of ham and ban soup will leave you with a satisfied smile!

Ingredients

2 medium carrots, sliced

2 celery ribs, chopped



1/2 cup chopped onion2 tablespoons butter4 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) of great northern beans, rinsed and drained4 cups chicken broth2 cups cubed fully cooked ham1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon minced garlic1/4 teaspoon pepper1 bay leaf

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute the carrots, celery, and onion in butter until tender. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook for 15 minutes or until heated through. Discard bay leaf.

