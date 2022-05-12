 

Clarion Teen Awarded for Web Design Project

Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_0284 (1) (2) (3)CLARION, Pa. – Riverview IU6 recently hosted a virtual regional Media and Design Competition, formerly known as the Computer Fair.

The annual May competition highlights digital media and design integration within the classroom and recognizes student achievement.

Students are able to unleash their creativity, convey information dynamically, apply state standards, and collaborate to create innovative projects.

HS Regional Results

After spending months creating his project, Prakhar Singh, from Clarion Area High School, competed in the Web Page Design and received a blue ribbon and an opportunity to attend the States competition at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA.

Erika Cathcart was Singh’s teacher and advisor for this project.

The competition judge was Web Designer/Developer from Clarion University, Adam Reynolds.

The Media and Design Challenge is coordinated annually by the Education Programs Department at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 and is available to all private and public schools and home school students in the Riverview IU#6 region.

There are six categories students can compete in: 3D Design, Animation, Digital Movie, Logo and Graphic Design, Programming, and Web Page Design.

For more information on RIU6 programs and services, please visit the website at www.riu6.org or call 814-226-7103.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

