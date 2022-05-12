 

Police Release Details on Summerville Juvenile Charged With Strangling, Assaulting Victim

Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Police Department has released the details of a 15-year-old Summerville male juvenile charged with strangulation and related crimes following an altercation.

According to police, the juvenile suspect was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and underage drinking following an investigation into a fight that occurred on Sunday, April 17.

It is alleged the juvenile had pushed the victim down and applied a “choking type hold using his hand,” police say.

During the interview, the juvenile admitted to having beer during the altercation.

No additional information on this incident was provided.

Brookville Police Department released the above report on May 8, 2022.


