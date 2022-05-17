Local Woman Due in Court Today After Drugs, Paraphernalia Allegedly Found in Clarion Residence

CLARION CO, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman is slated for Tuesday morning on felony charges after police reportedly discovered a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in her Clarion residence.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Emma Lee Peterson is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $10,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police executed a search warrant on the residence of Emma Peterson, in the area of Wilson Avenue, Clarion, on Thursday, April 21, around 11:56 a.m.

Through the search, authorities seized the following items:

– $1,342.00 in U.S. currency

– 12 individual baggies of marijuana packaged for sale

– Two larger baggies containing bulk marijuana

– Baggie of suspected mushrooms

– Two digital scales

– Packaging material

– Drug paraphernalia containing 12 smoking devices and grinder

The items were located in Emma Peterson’s bedroom, the complaint states.

Peterson was arraigned at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

