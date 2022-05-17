 

Man Flees Residence After Hitting Woman on Head Multiple Times

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-windowBUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was jailed after he reportedly hit a woman on the head multiple times during a domestic dispute and then fled the scene of the alleged crime.

State Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence along Highview Lane, Washington Township, Butler County, on Tuesday, May 10, around 8:44 a.m.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Travis Ray Duttine, of East Brady, was charged after allegedly striking a known female victim several times in the face and on the head. Duttine also destroyed the victim’s phone and damaged her vehicle.

Duttine fled the residence; however, he was taken into custody a short time later.

He was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment, Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent, Guardian, Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bond, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, May 17, at 11:00 a.m.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

