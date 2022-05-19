Featured Local Job: Full Time Secretary-Union SD

Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required.

Must be able to multitask and work independently.

Preferred knowledge with Student Management Systems and Electronic Calendars.

Please submit your resume; general employment application; letter of intent; current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check; Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check; and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE

