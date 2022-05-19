Surgeon Who Serves as Clarion U. Team Doctor to Throw Out First Pitch at Small College World Series

DuBOIS, Pa. – In baseball, the ceremonial first pitch is typically thrown out by heroes, prominent leaders or distinguished citizens. When Matthew A. Varacallo, MD, Medical Director of Orthopedic Robotic Surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare, throws out the first pitch at the USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, he will be representing a combination of all three.

A surgeon who was born and raised in DuBois, Dr. Varacallo, returned home after medical school to provide care to his community. He is considered a prominent leader among orthopedic surgeons for the advanced Fertilized ACL procedure he helped pioneer.

“He is considered a hero by his patients for the expert and compassionate care he provides to them,” according to Corinne G. Laboon, Penn Highlands System Communications Manager.

Dr. Varacallo specializes in joint preservation, cartilage restoration, sports medicine injuries and joint reconstruction. He currently is team physician for Clarion University NCAA Division I and II Athletics; Penn State DuBois Athletics and the DuBois Dream.

Named to the “Top 65 Total Knee Replacement Surgeons to Know” by Becker’s ACS Review, Dr. Varacallo was one of two surgeons who pioneered the innovative Fertilized ACL technique at Marshall University in West Virginia. Currently, he is one of only two surgeons in the US using the technique when performing ACL reconstruction surgery. The Fertilized ACL procedure promotes faster healing and significantly reduces the rehab and recovery time from months to weeks.

“His patients are thrilled with their outcomes which is causing his schedule to fill up with athletes as well as people in their 30s, 40s and 50s who want ACL reconstruction surgery using his innovative technique,” said Laboon.

Dr. Varacallo will throw out the first pitch at Showers Field, in DuBois, on Thursday, May 19 at 2:20 p.m.

