Local Woman Slams Vehicle into Telephone Pole, Escapes Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle struck a telephone pole following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon on Route 322.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, near the intersection of Route 322 and Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

A 2020 Buick Encore operated by 52-year-old Darien L. Taylor, of Franklin, was traveling west on Route 322. A 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by 18-year-old Emily J. Mong, of Oil City, was traveling west in front of Taylor.

Mong began to slow down due to a car in front of her yielding to turn.

Taylor drifted into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons.

A 2016 Dodge Durango driven by 46-year-old Nicole J. Baker, of Lucinda, was traveling east on Route 322. Baker swerved off the roadway onto the berm in order to avoid hitting Taylor’s vehicle.

Baker struck a telephone pole and stopped in a ditch along the berm.

Taylor swerved back into the westbound lane and continued traveling until he hit the back of Mong’s vehicle.

He was transported by Community Ambulance to UPMC Northwest Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Both Mong and Baker were using seat belts and escaped injuries.

Taylor was charged with a traffic violation.

Community Ambulance, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Minich’s Towing, and Lowry’s Towing assisted on the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.