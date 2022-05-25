Brian A. “Andy” Bowser, 54, of Chicora, PA lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Chicora Medical Center.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1967 in Clarion, PA the son of Lawrence M. “Bud” and Sharon (Young) Bowser.

Andy was a 1989 graduate of Union High School and had attended DeVry University receiving his Associates Degree in computers.

He worked in the business office at Clarion Bathware.

He enjoyed playing guitar and the harmonica.

His memory will be cherished by his mother Sharon Bowser of Huey; a brother, Lawrence “Aaron” Bowser and wife, Laurie, of Rimersbug; a sister, Lauren J. Rodgers of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Bud” Bowser and a brother, William Alan “Bill” Bowser who died Dec. 19, 2017.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

