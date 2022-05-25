Clarion-Limestone’s Huwar & Moniteau’s Carson Share Baseball MVP; Karns City’s Patton Softball MVP on KSAC Teams

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bryson Huwar, the sidewinding right-handed pitcher for the Clarion-Limestone baseball team, and Brandon Carson, the flame-thrower for Moniteau, were name co-MVPs of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference in teams released on Wednesday evening.

(Bryson Huwar gets set to deliver a pitch in a playoff game against A-C Valley/Union Tuesday/photo by Diane Lutz)

Huwar is 4-1 with a 1.76 ERA this season.

In 39 2/3 innings, the senior has struck out 55 and walked just seven.

Huwar is just as dangerous in the batter’s box where he’s batting .468 with three home runs and 26 RBI in just 47 at-bats. He’s also walked seven times to just seven strikeouts.



(Branson Carson)

Carson, a junior, also put up eye-popping stats this season on the mound with a 0.83 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings for the Warriors.

Redbank Valley’s Tate Minich, who is batting .462 with two homers, 26 RBI and six doubles, and 13 stolen bases in 52 at-bats, was a first-team selection at catcher.

His Bulldog teammate, Owen Clouse, made the first team as an outfield. Clouse is hitting .431 with five doubles, a triple, and 13 stolen bases.

Clarion’s Dawson Smail also made the first team with some gaudy numbers of his own. Smail, a sophomore, is batting .518 with 11 doubles, a triple, and 29 runs scored in just 67 plate appearances. He’s struck out only twice all season.

Cranberry landed a pair of players on the first team in Kenneth Lavrich and Preston Forrest.

Lavrich has put up a .488 average with five homers in 43 at-bats this season.

Forrest hit .413 in 14 games.

SOFTBALL

Karns City’s dual-threat Marra Patton was named the KSAC softball MVP.

She put up MVP-like numbers.

Patton hit .500 with five home runs and 18 RBI and a 1.456 OPS.

In the circle, she posted a 2.63 ERA and struck out 61.

Patton, a senior, is joined on the first team by two of her teammates.



(Marra Patton, left, and Rossi McMillen)

Senior Ashley Fox put together another exceptional season, this one at shortstop. She batted .456 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, 21 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. She had an OPS of 1.326.

Senior Rossi McMillen also emerged this season as a force. She batted .404 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, 21 runs scored, eight stolen bases, and a 1.259 OPS.

Last year’s MVP, Natalie Bowser of Keystone, had another monster season for the Panthers and earned a first-team selection.

Bowser belted 12 home runs this season.

Forest landed three on the first team.

Madison McFarland, Emma McFarland, and Izzy Flick were honored.

BASEBALL

Co-MVPS: Branson Carson (Moniteau), Bryson Huwar (Clarion-Limestone)

FIRST TEAM

Branson Carson (Moniteau), pitcher; Bryson Huwar (Clarion-Limestone), pitcher; Tate Minich (Redbank Valley), catcher; Mike Neff (Karns City), first base; Chase Kriebel (Clarion), designated hitter; Dawson Smail (Clarion), infield; Kenneth Lavrich (Cranberry), infield; Bryson Huwar (Clarion-Limestone), infield; Preston Forrest (Cranberry), outfield; Branson Carson (Moniteau), outfield; Owen Clouse (Redbank Valley), outfield

SECOND TEAM

Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), pitcher; Cole Sherwin (Karns City), pitcher; Cameron Lapinto (Clarion), catcher; Ty Carrier (Redbank Valley), first base; Nathan Bell (Cranberry), designated hitter; Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), infield; Cole Sherwin (Karns City), infield; Tommy Smith (Clarion-Limestone), infield; Jordan Hesdon (Clarion-Limestone), outfield; Dauntae Girvan (Clarion), outfield; Mason Clouse (Redbank Valley), outfield

THIRD TEAM

Ryan Cooper (A-C Valley/Union), pitcher; Mallick Metcalfe (Karns City), pitcher; Braden Grossman (Karns City), catcher; Jakub Obman (Moniteau), first base; Max Lowrey (A-C Valley/Union), designated hitter; Isaac Gilara (North Clarion), infield; Tyler Hetrick (Redbank Valley), infield; Ryan Cooper (A-C Valley/Union), infield; Corbin Coulson (Clarion-Limestone), outfield; Logan Lutz (Clarion-Limestone), outfield; Tristian Sliker (North Clarion), outfield

SOFTBALL

MVP: Marra Patton (Karns City)

FIRST TEAM

Marra Patton (Karns City), pitcher; Izzy Flick (Forest), pitcher; Jordan Best (Clarion), catcher; Natalie Bowser (Keystone), first base; Megan Wise (Moniteau), designated hitter; Madison McFarland (Forest), infield; Mackenzie Parks (A-C Valley), infield; Ashley Fox (Karns City), infield; Mariska Shunk (Moniteau), outfield; Emma McFarland (Forest), outfield; Rossi McMillen (Karns City), outfield.

SECOND TEAM

Leah Exley (Keystone), pitcher; Payton Simko (Clarion), pitcher; Jess Dunn (Karns City), catcher; Emma Covert (Moniteau), first base; Cassandra Scarbrough (Cranberry), designated hitter; Kendall Dunn (Clarion-Limestone), infield; Kylee Beers (Clarion), infield; Alexis Oswald (Forest), infield; Olivia Plummer (Cranberry), outfield; Noel Anthony (Clarion), outfield; Brianna Rottman (Moniteau), outfield

THIRD TEAM

Alisha Beggs (Cranberry), pitcher; Regan Husted (Clarion-Limestone), pitcher; Abby Himes (Clarion-Limestone), catcher; Emily Aites (Forest), first base; Brynne Barger (Moniteau), infield; Frances Milliron (Clarion-Limestone) infield; Karley Callander (Keystone) infield; Sydney Bell (Keystone), outfield; LeighAnn Hetrick (Redbank Valley), outfield; Kendall Findlay (Cranberry), outfield

