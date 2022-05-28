Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert, 32, of Lucinda, Pa. entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Friday afternoon (05-27-2022) at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Latrobe, Pa. on January 14, 1990, she was the daughter of Revs. Bruce and Judy Radaker Wilson who survive.

She was a graduate of Clarion Area High School, class of 2008 and Clarion Vo-Tech where she earned her LPN certification. She served over a year and a half in the Medical Missions Field in the Dominican Republic.

Jessica was a devoted member of Trinity Point Church of God of Clarion, and one was of the founders of Rise Up Ministries.

Surviving in addition to her parents, are her husband Troy Cyphert and a daughter Rae Cyphert at home; one sister Rev. Blair (Jonathan) Spencer of Greenville, Pa.; four brothers and wives: Rev. Nick (Tiffany) Wilson of Ford City, Rev. Josh (Jamie) Wilson of Dover, Ohio, Rev. Sam (Dr. Karla) Wilson of Clarion, and S/Sgt. Caleb (Nicole) Wilson of Barksdale AFB, LA.; also nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Jason and Shirley Cyphert of Summerville, PA.; brother-in-law and wife Travis (Holly) Cyphert of W.Va.

Preceded in death by grandparents Bruce and Arla Mae Radaker and Frank and Mayme Wilson.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM today (Tuesday – May 31) at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 Trinity Drive, Clarion (16214) with funeral service to be held at 11:00AM Wednesday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, Jessica asked that memorials be made to Rise Up Ministries, 160 Lawn Dr. Lucinda, PA 16235.

The family is being assisted by Buzard Funeral Homes. To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

