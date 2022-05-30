Nancy Emanuele Ruby

Nancy Emanuele, 82, of Oil City passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Born June 7, 1939, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Antonio & Nunzia (Fiocco) Emanuele, who had immigrated to the United States from Naso, Sicily, in 1920 and 1929.

She attended St. Joseph’s High School, graduating in 1957, and was married on Oct. 10, 1959, in St. Joseph’s Church to Dr. James Anthony Ruby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Nunzia Emanuele, her sister Carmela Heasley, and two brothers, Tom and Lou Emanuele, and an infant daughter, Anne Kathleen

Nancy was an avid collector of angels, teapots, roses and birds, and she loved all things Elvis.

She spent most of her life tending to her garden, cooking a variety of Italian dishes, and always had cookies ready for her grandkids.

When she wasn’t gardening or cooking, she was bowling, playing bingo, gambling, winning a game of Yahtzee against her husband, or could be found watching the Pittsburgh Pirates game, which she never missed.

Over the years, Nancy worked many jobs at various local businesses including Oil City Glass, Strickland Construction, VCHS, Sears and Rita Aid.

She is survived by her husband, James Anthony Ruby of Oil City, eight children, Mark (Annie) Ruby, Lou Ruby, Robert Ruby all of Oil City, Laura (Geno) Gianessi of Columbus, OH., Mary Ruby of Pulaski, PA., Jean(Larry) Balkey of Pittsburgh, PA., Tim Ruby of Westchester, PA and Nick Ruby of Meadville, PA.

She is also survived by 14 grandkids, 8 great grandchildren and three brothers and three sisters: Joseph Emanuele of Rouseville, Frank(Linda) Emanuele of Oil City, Anthony Emanuele of Titusville, Josephine McMullen of Oil City, Felicia(Bill) Schwab of Oil City, and Rita Harris of Oil City.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Private Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 31 in the Reinsel Funeral Home, led by Rev. F. Thomas Suppa .

The family would like to thank the Venango County VNA for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Venango County VNA Foundation or to a charity of ones choice.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

