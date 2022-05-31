Patricia L. Bodien, 74, of Oil City , PA. , passed away Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Titusville Hospital.

Born June 11, 1947 in Forestville, PA. , she was the daughter of the late William & Effie Christy Spanberger.

Pat attended Franklin Schools.

She was married in Franklin to Gaines V. Bodien Jr. and he preceded her in death on Dec 9, 1998.

Mrs. Bodien was employed as a cashier at Buyers Fair in Oil City for many years.

She enjoyed crocheting and visiting family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by 5 children: Donald Spanberger of Oil City, Kellie Braden & her husband William of Oil City, Edward Bodien & his wife Tammy of Venus, Vonnie Stahlman & her husband Troy of Seneca, Tina Bodien of Clarion; grandchildren: Kurtis Fry, Landon Braden, Ashley Foster, Valerie Bodien, Gaines Stahlman and Keela Baker; as well as several great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Miller & her husband Max of Harrisville; a special niece, Dawn Malcolm of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Kathy Spanberger; two grandchildren: Jessica Bodien and Troy Stahlman II; and sisters Mary Jo Shaw, Esther Spanberger, Doretta Martin, Linda Kerr and Freda Reese; and by brothers Jim, Dale, Ronald and Robert Norcross

Friends will be received from 4-6 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Earp Presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

