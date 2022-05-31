SPONSORED: Registration Is Now Open for Encanto-Themed Ballet Dance Camp at Dancer’s Studio
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Come join the magic casita for an enchanting-Encanto themed ballet dance camp at Dancer’s Studio!
Dancers will dance to the Encanto soundtrack, create a magical craft, and join in on dance games that will tell the story of Encanto! We can’t wait to bring the magic into the studio!
The camp will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m for ages 3-4.
The camp will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m for ages 5-6.
Students can wear leotards and tights. Pink Capezio ballet shoes are recommended for girls and gym shorts and a tank top or joggers, black ballet shoes for boys.
The cost of the camp is $50.
Students must bring a water bottle.
All of these camps will be taught by A-Jo Gallagher.
Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.
https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1
Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected]
All of the dance teachers at Dancer’s Studio are YPAD certified (Youth Protection Advocates in Dance). YPAD is an organization dedicated to keeping dance students happy, healthy, and safe in all dance environments.
Being a YPAD certified studio means that all core faculty and staff are:
• Background checked
• CPR certified
• Mandated Reporters
– Trained in the prevention of abuse:
• Trained in emotional health, physical safety, and psychology of injury prevention
• Have an understanding of nutrition and eating disorders
• Positive role models of body image and social media presence
• Are committed to age-appropriate choices in music, costumes, movement, and concepts
Dancer’s Studio loves the YPAD saying: “Once you know better you do better.”
Dancer’s Studio owner A-Jo is always taking more educational classes and training to continue to increase not only her knowledge but providing her staff with training opportunities.
Regardless of age, your child will be taught by a certified dance teacher.
MORE INFORMATION:
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars
Website: https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/
Address: 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214
