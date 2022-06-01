 

Nancy J. Connor

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 @ 05:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-T7KUvpQNd2VUNancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Born on October 21, 1944, in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorothy (Wiant) Blair.

She worked as a mail carrier. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was married on October 3, 1964, to J. Roger Connor of Mayport and he survives.

She is also survived by four children, Christopher Connor of Luthersburg, Rebecca Curry of Jonestown, Amanda Jane Connor of DuBois, and Sarah Rudman of Arvada, Colorado, six grandchildren, Shaina Connor, Hunter Connor, Tanner Connor, Casey Courter, Mikaela Courter, and Rachel Curry, one great grandson, Langston Reitz, and six brothers, Dewayne Blair of New Bern, North Carolina, Ronnie Blair of Michigan, Denny Blair of Kentucky, Randy Blair of Knox Dale, Jeff Blair of DuBois, and Pete Blair of Emerickville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Marie Connor.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates with Rev. Father Sam Bungo as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


